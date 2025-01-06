A cinephile’s delight

Apart from their unique stories and aesthetics, Bala’s films are also noted for how their characters often go through a transcendentally gloomy fate towards the end. Roshini Prakash, who plays a prominent role in Bala’s upcoming film, Vanangaan, says she was not bothered by the director’s signature sombre tone while taking up the project.

She says, “I have seen all his films and when I signed onto the project, the only thing I could think of was how lucky I am. Bala sir is one of the cult filmmakers in India and more than the kind of character I was taking up, at the time, my only goal was to play a memorable character, which I’m sure is a given if you sign on to do a Bala sir film.”

Moreover, the actor says her character in Vanangaan is jovial and playful. “I play Tina who is an eccentric tomboy from Kanyakumari and I could see shades of all the other woman characters from Bala sir’s film in her.” Apart from working with trainers to pick up the local accent, the actor also spent time walking around the streets of Kanyakumari, observing people and picking up their body language. An insightful Roshini reveals how portraying a playful character was tougher than playing a serious role. “I realised the importance of timing in this film. Since this was a lighthearted role, I had to make sure all the quirkiness landed perfectly,” says Roshini.

Before Roshini Prakash and Arun Vijay took on the lead roles, Vanangaan’s ensemble cast included the likes of Suriya, Mamitha Baiju, and Krithi Shetty, who were replaced due to varying reasons. Rumours about a hostile working environment started emerging. While the rumours have been quelled by both the director and the ex-cast members, Roshini comments on her own experience.