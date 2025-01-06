‘Ajith sir and I didn’t want to take audiences for granted’

Filmmaker Magizh Thirumeni is excited about his maiden collaboration with Ajith Kumar, Vidaamuyarchi, but he also maintains a level of cautious optimism, so as not to over-hype the film. The director reveals that this was a long-overdue collaboration. He says, “Ajith sir wanted me to direct him while I was working on Meaghamann (2014). But that did not materialise and the years went by before we joined for Vidaamuyarchi.”

Magizh reveals that he couldn’t work on another romantic film like his debut, Mundhinam Partheney (2010), as he was expected to make action thrillers following the box-office success of Thadaiyara Thaakka (2012). “I have not restricted myself to any genre. I would love to make romantic films again. But I am labelled as an action director, which is influencing my filmography.” However, the director says he is eager to do more star vehicles, after working on Vidaamuyarchi. He adds, “I don’t believe that a star vehicle should necessarily compromise on quality.”

Magizh says Vidaamuyarchi was a product of the shared vision he had with Ajith on making a mainstream actioner, which is also not an over-the-top masala film. “When Ajith sir met me first, these were the exact words he said: ‘Magizh, let’s make a film that brings us both out of our comfort zones’. I was also particular that the audiences’ intelligence should not be taken for granted by having illogical scenes in the film.”