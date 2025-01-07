Actor Ajith Kumar survives massive Porsche crash in Dubai; video goes viral

Actor Ajith Kumar, who is gearing up for the upcoming Dubai 24 Hours, also called the 24H Dubai 2025, had his Porsche crash during the training session.

The actor was said to have been driving at a speed of 180 KMH, according to his publicist Suresh Chandra, while sustaining the crash. However, Ajith has escaped the accident unhurt.

It is quite known that the actor owns a racing team, Ajith Kumar Racing, comprising Mathieu Detry, Fabian Duffieux and Cameron McLeod. Duffieux is the team's manager.