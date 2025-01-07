Actor Ajith Kumar survives massive Porsche crash in Dubai; video goes viral

Actor Ajith Kumar, who is gearing up for the upcoming Dubai 24 Hours, also called the 24H Dubai 2025, had his Porsche crash during the training session.
The actor was said to have been driving at a speed of 180 KMH, according to his publicist Suresh Chandra, while sustaining the crash. However, Ajith has escaped the accident unhurt.
It is quite known that the actor owns a racing team, Ajith Kumar Racing, comprising Mathieu Detry, Fabian Duffieux and Cameron McLeod. Duffieux is the team's manager.
In the 24-hour race, each driver is supposed to be on the wheel for six hours and Ajith was just minutes away from completing his endurance training session before the crash.
On the work front, he has Adhik Ravichandran's Good Bad Ugly slated for a release on April 10 and Magizh Thirumeni's Vidaamuyarchi, which moved out of the Pongal festival release. A fresh release date for the film is yet to be unveiled.
This story first appeared on Cinema Express