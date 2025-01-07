Ajith’s 'Good Bad Ugly' set to release on April 10

The makers of the Ajith Kumar-starrer Good Bad Ugly, helmed by Mark Antony director Adhik Ravichandran, announced that the film is set to get a theatrical release on April 10. The film’s cast also includes Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Das, BS Avinash of KGF fame, Prabhu, Prasanna, Rahul Dev, Yogi Babu and Sunil.

It is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers. On the technical front, Good Bad Ugly has music by Devi Sri Prasad, cinematography by Abinadhan Ramanujam and editing by Vijay Velukutty.

Meanwhile, Ajith and Magizh Thirumeni’s Vidaamuyarchi, earlier scheduled for January 10 as a Pongal release, was postponed recently without the makers giving a fresh release date. This film also features Trisha in a lead role, alongside Arjun Sarja and Regina Cassandra. It has music by Anirudh, cinematography by Om Prakash and editing by NB Srikanth.