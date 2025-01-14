Vetrimaaran and Dhanush set to team up once again

Vetrimaaran and Dhanush, known for their successful collaborations in Polladhavan, Aadukalam, Vada Chennai and Asuran, are set to reunite for a new film. The announcement was made by the production house RS Infotainment while celebrating the success of their latest film Viduthalai 2. This upcoming venture will mark the fifth collaboration between the acclaimed director and the National Award-winning actor. The yet-to-be-titled film is described as an “unforgettable cinematic experience”.

In addition, RS Infotainment has revealed plans to produce Soori’s next film following Viduthalai 2. The new project will be helmed by Mathimaran Pugazhenthi, who made his directorial debut with Selfie (2022) and has been a significant contributor to the Viduthalai series as an associate. Further details about both projects are awaited.

Dhanush, who was last seen in Raayan last year, is currently awaiting the release of his third and fourth directorial ventures, Nilavukku En Mel Ennadi Kobam and Idli Kadai. While the former features a young ensemble cast, including Pavish, Anikha Surendran, Priya Prakash Varrier, and Mathew Thomas, with Dhanush focusing solely on direction, Idli Kadai sees him in the lead role alongside Nithya Menen and Rajkiran.

The Asuran actor is also set to appear as the legendary musician Ilaiyaraaja in the yet-to-be-title biopic, helmed by Captain Miller director Arun Matheswaran.