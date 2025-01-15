Sun Pictures announces Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2

Director Nelson had earlier confirmed a sequel to his blockbuster Jailer, headlined by Rajinikanth. On Tuesday, coinciding with the occasion of Pongal, Sun Pictures officially announced the sequel, titled Jailer 2, with a teaser featuring the lead actor, director, and composer Anirudh Ravichander.

The four-minute teaser, which is both fun-filled and action-packed, transports viewers to Goa, where Nelson and Anirudh are seen enjoying a retreat amidst a cyclone in Chennai.

Meanwhile, Muthuvel Pandian (Rajinikanth) takes centre stage, single-handedly eliminating a gang of dreaded goons, promising yet another high-octane mass entertainer, with a remixed version of the hit track Hukum playing in the background.

Jailer followed Muthuvel Pandian, a retired prison guard, who embarks on a quest for revenge after his son goes missing while investigating a smuggling case. The film featured Vinayakan, Ramya Krishnan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vasanth Ravi, Mirnaa Menon, Yogi Babu, and Sunil in supporting roles, with Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar and Jackie Shroff making notable guest appearances.

Details about the sequel’s cast additions, technical crew, and whether the guest appearances from the first instalment will return remain undisclosed.