Ajith Kumar’s 'Vidaamuyarchi' announces February 6 release

Ajith Kumar’s Vidaamuyarchi will release worldwide on February 6, as announced by the makers on Thursday. The release date got unveiled along with the film’s trailer. Directed by Magizh Thirumeni, the film has been in the making for over a year now. Though initially scheduled for a Pongal release earlier this year, the makers announced its postponing on New Year’s eve, much to the disappointment of Ajith’s fans.

An action thriller, Vidaamuyarchi also stars Trisha, Arjun Sarja, Aarav, Regina Cassandra, and Ramya Subramanian in key roles. On the technical front, it has music by Anirudh Ravichander, cinematography by Om Prakash, editing by NB Srikanth and action choreography by Supreme Sundar.

Backed by Lyca Productions, the film recently received a U/A certification from the censor board.

Meanwhile, Ajith also has Good Bad Ugly, helmed by Mark Antony director Adhik Ravichandran, gearing up for release. The gangster action-comedy is scheduled to release on April 10. Trisha is yet again paired with Ajith in this film, which also stars Sunil, Arjun Das, Prabhu, Prasanna, Yogi Babu and Rahul Dev.