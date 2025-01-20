It is rare to see genuine criticism for a film these days: Director Vishnu Varadhan

Some collaborations in cinema transcend the confines of professionalism and evolve into genuine camaraderie. Such is the bond between director Vishnu Varadhan and actor Akash Murali. During our conversation for Nesippaya, their chemistry was palpable, filled with easy banter and unfiltered laughter. Vishnu Varadhan keeps pulling Akash’s leg with lighthearted quips. “He’s more comfortable doing romance with me,” he jokes, while Akash laughs in response.

It makes one wonder if the mutual admiration they have for each other was what made Akash power through his nervousness on the first day of shoot for his debut film. “Everything became quiet. I froze, and was almost numb,” Akash recalls, as Vishnu adds, “It became so quiet that he couldn’t even hear me talk.” It was a simple reassurance from the director which eventually helped him. “It took me five minutes to calm down. Of course, Vishnu Varadhan sir made the environment comfortable for me,” says Akash. The filmmaker paints a contrasting picture when asked about his first day on the sets of his debut as a child actor, in Mani Ratnam’s Anjali (1990). “As a child, my biggest motivation was the promise of a samosa and Frooti. They’d give us clear instructions, and all we had to do was follow them,” he shares, further giving an anecdote from the experience.

“I remember delivering a dialogue with all the flair I could muster, only to be told by Mani sir, ‘Dei, nadikkaadha da!’ I was baffled—why would he ask me not to act after calling me for exactly that,” he laughs. With Nesippaya being his first film, Akash not only had the anxiety of delivering his best performance but also channelling his inner romantic hero. The actor shares his inspiration for getting into the romantic zone.