Vikram’s Veera Dheera Sooran to release on March 27

Vikram’s Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2 will hit screens on March 27, announced the makers on Wednesday. As reported earlier, Veera Dheera Sooran will be released in two parts, with the second part being released before the first. It is written and directed by SU Arunkumar, who last made the widely acclaimed Chithha.

An action thriller, Veera Dheera Sooran stars SJ Suryah as a cop and Malayalam actor Suraj Venjaramoodu in another prominent role as a gangster.

Dushara Vijayan plays the female lead in the film, produced by Riya Shibu under the banner of HR Pictures.