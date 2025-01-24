Music director D Imman signs up for full body organ donation on birthday

The music director said that he would feel happy if his decision to donate his body organs after his time inspired others too to register for organ donation.

“I have put out this video to share the news that I have done it. If this inspires you in some way and you too do it, I would feel very happy,” he said.

Pointing out that medical professionals would need to harvest organs within one to six hours of the death of an individual, the music director said that when death happens unexpectedly, the friends and family of the person who has passed away will be in trauma and so will not be in a position to think of organ donation.

“So, my request is that if we register ourselves for organ donation when we are healthy itself, it can be useful for many people,” the music director said, asking those registering for organ donation to also clearly communicate their decisions to donate their organs after their deaths to close family members and friends.

“When I asked from when such a facility was available, I learnt that this process was on from 2008. However, it was only last year that several people came forward to register themselves for organ donation. If several people come forward and allow their organs to be harvested after their time, it will greatly reduce the number of years that patients waiting to have organ transplantations have to wait,” D Imman said.