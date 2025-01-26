Vijay's Thalapathy 69 is now 'Jana Nayagan'

On Sunday, the makers of Vijay's Thalapathy 69, KVN Productions, announced the film's title. Helmed by H Vinoth, the film is now officially titled Jana Nayagan. The makers also unveiled the first look poster in which Vijay is seen taking a selfie from a stage as a huge crowd of people, who look like his supporters, pose with him from below.

Apart from Vijay, the film's ensemble cast includes Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, and Narain, along with Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani, Mamitha Baiju and Teejay Arunasalam.

Jana Nayagan went on floors in October 2024 and is scheduled to be released exactly a year later, in October 2025.

It is the first time Bobby Deol, Priyamani, Mamitha, and Narain are collaborating with Vijay on a feature film. Jana Nayagan reunites Vijay with Prakash Raj after Varisu, with Pooja Hegde after Beast, and Gautham Vasudev Menon after Leo.

On the technical front, Jana Nayagan has music composer Anirudh, cinematographer Sathyan Sooryan, editor Pradeep E Ragav, action choreographer Anlarasu, art director Selva Kumar, and costume designer Pallavi Singh. The makers are yet to announce further details about the plot for the film. Reportedly, it is a political film.

Jana Nayagan is produced by Venkat K Narayana is co-produced by Lohith N K and Jagadish Palanisamy. The film marks Vijay's last before his full-fledged entry into politics.

