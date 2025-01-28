Skits to silver screen

After amassing a sizeable audience with his YouTube channel Jumpcuts, Hari Baskar has forayed into the film industry as a lead actor with Mr Housekeeping, in which he shares screen space with Losliya Mariyanesan. The film is currently running in theatres. “Mr Housekeeping was originally conceived as a web series for YouTube,” reveals Hari.

“After seven days of shooting, I told my director Arun Ravichandran that the story would do better as a feature film. So, we developed the story for next year.” His experience performing countless comedy skits came in handy on sets. “Even though I wasn’t involved in the writing for Mr Housekeeping, I constantly came up with ideas, improvising lines and funny one-liners on set,” says the actor.

During her time working on Koogle Kuttappa, Losliya spoke about how she diligently memorised every line of dialogue well before filming. A few years later, working with a co-star known for his improvisational skills, Losliya had evolved as an actor.

“He would come up with quirky funny reactions on the spot, different from the instructions on the script or the ones performed in rehearsal. I later realised how to adapt and react as my character. The only problem was that I would burst out laughing sometimes,” says Losliya. On the difference between creating content for a digital audience and for a film audience, Hari comments on how digital content creation is more focused on the trending topic of the week while films need to consider their longevity. “While writing for YouTube, it was easy to observe what was trending that week and make a skit out of that.

But films are more complicated. You cannot construct a story around trends alone. You cannot write a film-like story for a ten-minute YouTube skit either. The audience knows what they want and expect different things from different mediums, and the creators have to be mindful of that,” says Hari. On the other hand, Losliya, who hails from a television background, notes her observation of the film industry. She says, “Working with experienced actors like KS Ravikumar sir and Yogi Babu sir, I have observed how they quickly imbibe the script and how they humbly interact with everybody on the set.”