Director Sherief's next with Bala titled 'Gandhi Kannadi'

We had previously reported that director Sherief of Ranam- Aram Thavarel- fame is making a film with comedian Bala, known for his stint in the hit comedy TV show Kalakka Povathu Yaaru. The film which marks Bala's debut in films and is based on a real life story, has now been titled Gandhi Kannadi. Sherief, apart from directing it, has also written the story and screenplay for the film.
Apart from Bala, Gandhi Kannadi also stars Balaji Sakthivel, Archana and Namita Krishnamurthy, who is also a newcomer with projects such as November Story and Kannivedi and Fall to her credit, in pivotal roles.
A 1.32-minute-long title teaser which was shared on Monday, saw Bala holding a flaming torch in hand. The characters are introduced in the teaser which ends with Bala and Balaji Sakthivel's characters looking at each other.
Director Sherief said in a statement, “Gandhi Kannadi is very personal to me. After the emotional weight of Ranam Aram Thavarel, I wanted to shift to something more grounded and uplifting. The moment I narrated the story to our producer, his instant approval gave me all the motivation I needed. It’s Bala’s debut as a hero, and having Balaji Sakthivel sir and Archana ma’am both National Award-winners along with Namitha in a key role, really strengthens the film. I’m confident that we’ve created a film that’s honest and full of heart.”
Gandhi Kannadi reunites Sherief with his Ranam- Aram Thavarel cinematographer Balaji K Raja. On the technical front, it also has music by Mervin Solomon and Vivek Siva.
The film is produced by Jayi Kiran under the Adhimulam Creations banner. The makers are yet to reveal further details about the project.
(This story was originally published in Cinema Express)