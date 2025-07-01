Director Sherief's next with Bala titled 'Gandhi Kannadi'

We had previously reported that director Sherief of Ranam- Aram Thavarel- fame is making a film with comedian Bala, known for his stint in the hit comedy TV show Kalakka Povathu Yaaru. The film which marks Bala's debut in films and is based on a real life story, has now been titled Gandhi Kannadi. Sherief, apart from directing it, has also written the story and screenplay for the film.

Apart from Bala, Gandhi Kannadi also stars Balaji Sakthivel, Archana and Namita Krishnamurthy, who is also a newcomer with projects such as November Story and Kannivedi and Fall to her credit, in pivotal roles.