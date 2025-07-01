Jai's next titled Sattendru Maarudhu Vaanilai

Actor Jai, last seen in Baby and Baby, which released early this year, will next be seen in debut director Babu Vijay's film Sattendru Maarudhu Vaanilai. The makers dropped the first-look poster on Monday. Contrary to the general understanding of the title (which is a reference to a song from Vaaranam Aayiram), the poster features Jai's character suffering from custodial torture. However, director Babu Vijay says the film is not entirely about authoritarianism. "The film is a romantic thriller where the protagonist mistakenly gets trapped in the web of crime and ends up incarcerated. The film will be a combination of the sensibilities of a Vetri Maaran film, a Murugadoss film and a Mani Ratnam film," he says.



In an emphatic statement, Babu Vijay says Jai's potential is grossly underused in films in which he plays the sole protagonist. "Jai gave me a tight hug and said this is the best script he has received since Raja Rani (2013). Jai extended full cooperation throughout the shoot. Both of us believe that this film will be a game changer in our respective careers," he adds. Explaining the reason behind the title, he said that the screenplay is divided into chapters, with each chapter titled after changes in weather, alluding to changes in circumstances. He says his confidence in the script grew after his mentor AR Murugadoss, under whom he worked as an assistant director in films such as Sarkar (2018) and Darbar (2019), responded positively. "He has been aware of Sattendru Maaruthu Vaanilai from day one. He encouraged me throughout the process. The only advice he gave me, which he gives to all his ADs, is to be careful with the finances and be as producer-friendly as possible," he says, adding that the film's first copy is ready and that he plans to release it this August.