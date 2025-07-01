Sekhar Kammula: 'I thought Tamil audience would embrace Kuberaa with wider arms'

The pan-Indian phenomenon is both a strength and a burden for filmmakers as they are liberated by the scale, but suffocated by limitations. Sekhar, however, reveals that the only reason Kuberaa was made bilingual is because the story demanded it. While this might seem a rather hollow statement if it had come from anyone else, Sekhar, as always, has very clear reasons as to why he chose this path. “Unlike other films of mine, this film can be placed anywhere. It isn't rooted in just Telugu sensibilities. Rich vs poor is a normal template, and the story has strong class differences that are common across the globe. So, it wasn’t a pre-conceived agenda, but an organic progression of things,” says Sekhar, who agrees that the inclusion of Dhanush in the film also made the bilingual decision a no-brainer.

While the commercial returns of Kuberaa has been the major talking point, there is a strong consensus that the film features one of the finest performances from Dhanush. It also has a distinct character arc for the other stars, Nagarjuna and Rashmika. However, all of them seem to be playing just characters in a Sekhar Kammula film instead of being an extension of their superstar personality. “I always finish the story and reach out for actors. Nothing was changed or altered to suit Dhanush or Nag or even Rashmika, who is called the Crush of India or something. She doesn’t come across that way in Kuberaa. All of them surrendered to the script,” says Sekhar. When asked if he ever wanted to change the narrative style of Kuberaa, which had all the elements of a true-blue commercial potboiler, the ace filmmaker completely rejected the notion. “There are a lot of places where I could have shown the underdog retaliating and taking matters into his own hands. But I stayed true to the story of the beggar. It could have easily been a commercial potboiler or a thriller. But I wanted the film to have an emotional depth to enhance empathy towards the marginalised. That is why we had backstories for every beggar character. These beggars don’t come from nowhere, right?”

Elaborating on the conflicting mindsets of his principal characters, Sekhar adds, “You see, Nag has a conflict. He is all about good vs bad, and how convenience and comfort could take precedence in our lives. What if you compromise for your family? This conflict is constant in the middle-class mentality. On the other end, you have a selfish, money-minded capitalist. And in between both, we have a beggar who just wants to live his life, one day at a time.”

This empathy towards the characters in his films is a Sekhar Kammula trademark, right from Dollar Dreams to Kuberaa. As someone who strongly believes money is not his only driving factor, the filmmaker deeply understands that he is liked by a lot of people who like his perspective on the world. “I want them to see that world. I observe a lot, and I do believe that I am rooted and connected to society. I am very aware of what’s happening around me,” says Sekhar, who also admits that he has a fear of becoming redundant, and he reinvents himself by working with a team that challenges his thoughts and ideas. “You have to keep reinventing at all times. We discuss aggressively, and I allow them to oppose my thoughts,” says Sekhar, signing off with what he thinks empathy is all about. “It is the highest form of knowledge, and Kuberaa is a film that shows what that knowledge can do to our society, and this world.”