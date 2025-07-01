Vetri Maaran announces 'Vada Chennai' 2; confirms his next film with Silambarasan

On Monday, Vetri Maaran took to the official YouTube channel of his production house, Grass Root Film Company, to give his fans and the audience an update about his next directorial while also clarifying the status of Suriya’s Vaadivaasal and Vada Chennai 2.
Firstly, he clearly mentioned that his next directorial is with Silambarasan and is set to be produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu under his V Creations banner. He then clarified that this film with Silambarasan is not Vada Chennai 2, as it was speculated recently. However, this film is set in the Vada Chennai universe, and a few characters, settings, and aspects from that film will be a part of this film. The film will maintain the same timeline as Vada Chennai.
He also mentioned that Vaadivaasal has been temporarily delayed, citing reasons such as scripting work delays and the need for more planning for both animal safety as well as the safety of the actors involved. “When Vaadivaasal was getting delayed, Thanu sir suggested I speak to Silambarasan for a film. We had one meeting for narration, and everything fell into place,” the director said in the video.
Speaking further about Vada Chennai 2, the filmmaker mentioned that the film will definitely tell the story behind the rise of Anbu, the character played by Dhanush. Addressing the copyright aspect of Vada Chennai, Vetri Maaran confirmed that Dhanush, the producer of the film, is the owner of the intellectual property. The director confirmed that it is Dhanush’s legal right to ask for a payment whenever the source material is used for another film or a spin-off. He then requested that he should not be vilified for the same.
“After Thanu sir and I met with Silambarasan, I called Dhanush and told him that I can set the film in the world of Vada Chennai or avoid it altogether and make a standalone film. I told him that the ball is in his court. Dhanush told me to go with my comfort and creativity and let it be my choice. Dhanush also said that he would process an NOC immediately and will not take money for the same. But there were many YouTube videos with thumbnails that were very accusatory and hurtful. I did not like people talking about Dhanush, the film, or me in that manner, and so I came up with this video.”
Speaking about his relationship with Dhanush, Vetri Maaran said that a simple business aspect will not spoil their friendship and that Dhanush will never do something that will disrupt the director’s creative flow. “Even recently, when I was facing a financial pressure, he made sure that I got some financial support from a producer. He facilitated that for me. I’m saying this because Dhanush will never disturb me. And when I told him that I am working with Silambarasan, he said that the experience will be unique for both of us.”
Meanwhile, Silambarasan has also reassured Vetri Maaran that he is fine with any choice that the latter makes with regards to the film, i.e., whether or not to set it in the universe of Vada Chennai. Recently a photo featuring Silambarasan, Vetri Maaran and director Nelson from the sets of their upcoming film went viral. The photo features Silambarasan with a checkered shirt and lungi, along with Vetri Maaran, who is seen giving instructions.
With Vetri Maaran confirming that this yet-to-be-titled film is set in the Vada Chennai world, reports suggest that Andrea Jeremiah, Samuthirakani and Kishore are expected to reprise their roles from the film. Reportedly, Kavin and Manikandan are also set to play a part in this film. However, official confirmation is awaited.
It is to be noted that Vada Chennai was initially set to star Silambarasan in the lead. However, the film never materialised; it eventually went to Dhanush and ended up becoming both critically acclaimed and commercially successful.