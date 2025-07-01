Vetri Maaran announces 'Vada Chennai' 2; confirms his next film with Silambarasan

“After Thanu sir and I met with Silambarasan, I called Dhanush and told him that I can set the film in the world of Vada Chennai or avoid it altogether and make a standalone film. I told him that the ball is in his court. Dhanush told me to go with my comfort and creativity and let it be my choice. Dhanush also said that he would process an NOC immediately and will not take money for the same. But there were many YouTube videos with thumbnails that were very accusatory and hurtful. I did not like people talking about Dhanush, the film, or me in that manner, and so I came up with this video.”

Speaking about his relationship with Dhanush, Vetri Maaran said that a simple business aspect will not spoil their friendship and that Dhanush will never do something that will disrupt the director’s creative flow. “Even recently, when I was facing a financial pressure, he made sure that I got some financial support from a producer. He facilitated that for me. I’m saying this because Dhanush will never disturb me. And when I told him that I am working with Silambarasan, he said that the experience will be unique for both of us.”