Chaithra J Achar: I am very adamant about the roles I pick

The process to become Surabhi from SSE-Side B was a little different. “For the role of a sex worker, I spoke to 10–15 women, including those from an organisation run by sex workers themselves. I asked them personal questions, and they were incredibly open,” shares Chaithra, who strongly believes that playing these diverse roles has taught her to chip away at her biases. “One of the most important lessons I’ve learned is that you can’t judge your character, not even if they’re playing someone negative. If you say, "This person is wrong," you can't do full justice to the role. Even a murderer believes they’re right, and as an actor, you need to believe it too, without judgment,” she elucidates.



That willingness to dive into complex, layered characters also extends to scenes that require her to be emotionally and physically vulnerable. Speaking about taking up the role of a sex worker in the early stages of her career, Chaithra shares, “I’m a very adamant person. If I decide to do something and someone says I can’t, it pushes me harder to prove them wrong. When I was offered SSE, the director was upfront about the intimate scene. He didn't want me to be uncomfortable. I appreciated that honesty." While she hadn’t imagined taking on such a role so early in her career, speaking to her family put her at ease. “My brother told me, ‘Are you stupid? They could cast anyone across India for this role, especially opposite Rakshit Shetty,” she laughs. “Then my mom walked in, and we posed it as a hypothetical. She thought for a moment and said, ‘Opportunities like this don’t come to everyone. If she doesn’t do it, someone else will. Let my daughter do it.” That support, Chaithra says, changed everything. “Even if she had said no, I probably would have gone ahead. But when she said yes and backed me fully, my confidence became unshakable. I could perform the scene wholeheartedly, with no doubt or hesitation.”