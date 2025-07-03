Aamir Khan's character in Rajnikanth's Coolie revealed

Aamir Khan is Dahaa in Rajinikanth's Coolie, as the makers released a character poster online. The film, directed by Lokesh Kangaraj, is set to be released theatrically on August 14.
Rajinikanth and Aamir reunite after 30 years, with their previous outing together being the action film Aatank Hi Aatank (1995). With its story inspired by The Godfather, the film also starred Juhi Chawla, Om Puri, Dalip Tahil, and Raza Murad.
Coolie's ensemble cast includes Nagarjuna, Sathyaraj, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Shruthi Hassan, with Pooja Hegde making a cameo appearance in the film.
Music for the film is composed by Anirudh, with the first single from Coolie, 'Chikitu', being released recently. The song featured the vocals of the composer, actor T Rajhendherr, and rapper Arivu. Other crew members include, Leon Britto as the director of photography, Philomin Raj as the editor, Sathees Kumar as the production designer, and Sandy as the choreographer.