Aamir Khan's character in Rajnikanth's Coolie revealed

Aamir Khan is Dahaa in Rajinikanth's Coolie, as the makers released a character poster online. The film, directed by Lokesh Kangaraj, is set to be released theatrically on August 14.

Rajinikanth and Aamir reunite after 30 years, with their previous outing together being the action film Aatank Hi Aatank (1995). With its story inspired by The Godfather, the film also starred Juhi Chawla, Om Puri, Dalip Tahil, and Raza Murad.