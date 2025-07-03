Selvaraghavan to headline Dennis Manjunath’s next directorial

Director and actor Selvaraghavan, last seen in Santhanam’s DD Next Level, has joined hands with Dennis Manjunath for his next as an actor. The film was launched on Wednesday by the makers with an official pooja ceremony and went on floors in Salem, Tamil Nadu.
Kushee Ravi, known for her performance in the Kannada film Dia, is also set to play an important role in the yet-to-be-titled film. YG Mahendran, Mime Gopi, Kousalya, Sathish, Deepak, Hema, Lirthika, and N Jothi Kannan round out the cast of the film.
Dennis Manjunath has previously helmed films such as Trip starring Sunaina and Thookkudurai headlined by Yogi Babu. The director’s third outing is all set to be backed by Vijaya Sathish under the Vyom Entertainments banner.
Cinematographer Ravi Varma K, editor Deepak S and music composer A K Prriyan form the technical crew of the film. While principal photography has commenced in Salem, more details about the film’s plot, title and release date will be announced by the makers soon.
Meanwhile, on the directorial front, Selvaraghavan is currently working on 7G Rainbow Colony 2. Ravi Krishna, who led the original alongside Sonia Aggarwal, will reprise his role and will be joined by Anaswara Rajan in the sequel. The star-studded cast also features Jayaram, along with Suman Shetty and Sudha, who are also returning to play their roles as Lakshmi Narayanan (Suman Setty) and Kadhir's mother, respectively. Details about the film’s plot and release date are yet to be disclosed.