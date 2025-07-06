Suresh Raina to make acting debut in Tamil cinema

NEW DELHI: Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina is all set to make his acting debut with an upcoming Tamil film.
The announcement was made by production banner Dream Knight Stories also making its debut with this project via its official X handle on Friday. The post was later re-shared by Raina himself.
“Welcoming Chinna Thala @sureshraina3 on board for #DKSProductionNo1,” the announcement read. Raina is popularly referred to as Chinna Thala by Tamil cricket fans, a nod to his association with Chennai Super Kings in the IPL.
The teaser video released alongside the announcement showed Raina entering a stadium, greeted by the cheers of fans, evoking familiar scenes from his cricketing days.
The film is presented by D Saravana Kumar and will be directed by Logan, with music composed by acclaimed musician Santhosh Narayanan.
Raina, 38, holds the distinction of being the first Indian batsman to score centuries in all three formats of international cricket. A vital part of India’s 2011 World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy-winning squads, he retired from all forms of cricket in 2022.