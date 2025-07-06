Suresh Raina to make acting debut in Tamil cinema

NEW DELHI: Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina is all set to make his acting debut with an upcoming Tamil film.

The announcement was made by production banner Dream Knight Stories also making its debut with this project via its official X handle on Friday. The post was later re-shared by Raina himself.

“Welcoming Chinna Thala @sureshraina3 on board for #DKSProductionNo1,” the announcement read. Raina is popularly referred to as Chinna Thala by Tamil cricket fans, a nod to his association with Chennai Super Kings in the IPL.