Ramesh Varma-Dhruv Vikram to collaborate on a new film

Dhruv Vikram, who is currently awaiting the release of Mari Selvaraj's Bison, is set to work with director Ramesh Varma, known for films like Ravi Teja's Veera, Khiladi, and Bellamkonda Sreenivas' Rakshasudu. While there were reports that this would be the official remake of the superhit Hindi actioner, Kill (2024), Ramesh has refuted the rumours. "While I am not doing Kill with Dhruv, we will start working on another story next year," says the filmmaker, adding, "It will be a love story."

However, Ramesh, who made his debut with Oka Oorilo (2005), pointed out that the Kill remake was indeed in the works, but with a different actor in the lead. "We are in talks with Bellamkonda Sreenivas to star as the lead in Kill's remake. I would like to continue my collaboration with him after Rakshasudu. If things go to plan, we would get the film on floors next month," says Ramesh.