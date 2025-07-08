AR Rahman to compose music for SJ Suryah’s Killer

As reported recently, SJ Suryah is all set to make a directorial comeback with Killer. On Monday, the director-actor announced that AR Rahman is all set to compose music for his upcoming film. The duo first collaborated on SJ Suryah’s Naani in Telugu and New in Tamil, which was shot simultaneously and released in 2004. They worked again for the director’s Puli and Anbe Aaruyire.

Sharing a photo with AR Rahman, SJ Suryah wrote, “Ya, it’s none other than our Isai Puyal, the musical legend, Indian pride, our one and only AR Rahman sir. Welcome on board sir. Immensely happy to join you again sir.” (sic). SJ Suryah and AR Rahman are all set to collaborate after 15 years.