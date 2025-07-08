AR Rahman to compose music for SJ Suryah’s Killer

As reported recently, SJ Suryah is all set to make a directorial comeback with Killer. On Monday, the director-actor announced that AR Rahman is all set to compose music for his upcoming film. The duo first collaborated on SJ Suryah’s Naani in Telugu and New in Tamil, which was shot simultaneously and released in 2004. They worked again for the director’s Puli and Anbe Aaruyire.
Sharing a photo with AR Rahman, SJ Suryah wrote, “Ya, it’s none other than our Isai Puyal, the musical legend, Indian pride, our one and only AR Rahman sir. Welcome on board sir. Immensely happy to join you again sir.” (sic). SJ Suryah and AR Rahman are all set to collaborate after 15 years.
Replying to the X post, AR Rahman wrote, "God bless you SJ Suryah." (sic)
Killer is all set to be produced by Malayalam production house Sree Gokulam Movies. Gokulam Gopalan of Sree Gokulam Movies will produce the film along with SJ Suryah’s Angel Studios. Sree Gokulam Movies is all set to foray into Tamil film production with the film.
In a previous conversation with CE, SJ Suryah revealed details about Killer. He shared, “If a James Bond film and my own Kushi are blended together, the result would be Killer. The audience might find this amalgamation to be a bit odd, as it sounds like mixing water and oil. But I am confident that my screenplay would blend everything seamlessly and get the audience invested and excited.” The film is shaping up as a pan-Indian feature and is set to have a release in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.
SJ Suryah made his directorial debut with Vaalee in 1999. He then went on to helm films like Kushi, Naani, New, and Anbe Aaruyire, among others. Killer will mark the director’s 10th directorial. On the acting front, the actor was last seen in Veera Dheera Sooran. Coming up, he has Love Insurance Kompany, Sardar 2, and Indian 3 in various stages of production.