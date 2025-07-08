Arulnithi-Ajay Gnanamuthu's Demonte Colony 3 kickstarts with a pooja ceremony

Gnanamuthu also said that horror films like The Exorcist, The Conjuring and The Omen inspired him and made him "want to create a world of his own, to build a universe that could pay homage to the genre while standing on its own haunting feet."

It is to be noted that in an earlier interview with CE, Arulnithi said that Ajay Gnanamuthu is expanding the franchise to encompass even a fourth part depending on the success of the films.

The first Demonte Colony film was released in 2015 and was critically and commercially acclaimed. It set a new benchmark for horror films. The second film, a direct sequel was released in 2024. More details about Demonte Colony 3, including its cast and technical crew are yet to be announced.