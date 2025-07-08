Arulnithi-Ajay Gnanamuthu's Demonte Colony 3 kickstarts with a pooja ceremony

Arulnithi-headlined third part to the much-acclaimed horror franchise Demonte Colony has officially kickstarted with a pooja ceremony. According to pictures circulating on social media, the third part has a tagline 'The End is too far.'
As earlier reported, the third part's returning cast features lead actors Arulnithi and Priya Bhavani Shankar with Muthukumar and Meenakshi Govindarajan in supporting roles. Sam CS returns as the music composer for the third installment.
The second part featured Arulnithi in dual roles and also starred Arun Pandian, Antti Jääskeläinen, Tsering Dorjee, Meenakshi Govindarajan, Sarjano Khalid and Archana Ravichandran.
On the original film's tenth anniversary in May, the director took to his X handle and wrote that they are working hard to craft a "chilling, cinematic and unforgettabele theatrical experience" for the third part.
Gnanamuthu also said that horror films like The Exorcist, The Conjuring and The Omen inspired him and made him "want to create a world of his own, to build a universe that could pay homage to the genre while standing on its own haunting feet."
It is to be noted that in an earlier interview with CE, Arulnithi said that Ajay Gnanamuthu is expanding the franchise to encompass even a fourth part depending on the success of the films.
The first Demonte Colony film was released in 2015 and was critically and commercially acclaimed. It set a new benchmark for horror films. The second film, a direct sequel was released in 2024. More details about Demonte Colony 3, including its cast and technical crew are yet to be announced.