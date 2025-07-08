R Madhavan says Bollywood is embracing age-appropriate romance

Actor R Madhavan, currently promoting his upcoming Netflix film Aap Jaisa Koi, believes the Indian film industry is undergoing a much-needed transformation in its portrayal of on-screen romance, particularly when it comes to age-appropriate casting.

In an interview with India Today, Madhavan said audiences are no longer accepting the outdated trope of older male leads romancing significantly younger female characters. “There are more age-appropriate romances right now,” he noted. “Because people have criticised it so much. Now all the heroes are thinking, ‘Woh zamana gaya’ the time is gone when you could be much older and still pretend to be the same age as the heroine and romance her."

Describing the change as both necessary and inevitable, he added, “That has stopped now. That is completely stopped, I think, and also not being accepted. So, if you are [doing it], you have to be smart with how you show age-appropriate romance.”