R Madhavan says Bollywood is embracing age-appropriate romance

Actor R Madhavan, currently promoting his upcoming Netflix film Aap Jaisa Koi, believes the Indian film industry is undergoing a much-needed transformation in its portrayal of on-screen romance, particularly when it comes to age-appropriate casting.
In an interview with India Today, Madhavan said audiences are no longer accepting the outdated trope of older male leads romancing significantly younger female characters. “There are more age-appropriate romances right now,” he noted. “Because people have criticised it so much. Now all the heroes are thinking, ‘Woh zamana gaya’ the time is gone when you could be much older and still pretend to be the same age as the heroine and romance her."
Describing the change as both necessary and inevitable, he added, “That has stopped now. That is completely stopped, I think, and also not being accepted. So, if you are [doing it], you have to be smart with how you show age-appropriate romance.”
When asked whether the shift is universally welcomed, Madhavan replied,“Whatever works. If your people are coming up in arms with what you are doing, then obviously that's not working. Our job is to tell them a story in the manner they want to hear it. But main apne hi dhun mein gaata rahunga. Aur agar koi sunne ke liye nahi hai, toh akeli dekh lo movies.”
(“If we only think about ourselves, and do not listen to the audience, then we will be left watching movies all alone.”)
Speaking about Aap Jaisa Koi, which co-stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, Madhavan shared that the film delves deeper than a typical love story.
“The beauty of this story is that it’s seeped into very current-day situations,” he said. “It looks like a simple love story between two people who have an age difference. But that’s not the only part of the story. That’s a very limited part of the entire story.”
He praised director Vivek Soni’s nuanced approach: “What we’ve explored with the script and how Vivek has directed it is how people in today’s world, living in a crowd but cursed with loneliness, handle that bit. Pacing has become almost everything today. And in small towns and villages, they seem to have got something right that we in the cities haven’t.”
Aap Jaisa Koi is set to premiere on Netflix on 11 July.