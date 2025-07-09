Ivan Thanthiran 2 goes on floors; Saran to headline R Kannan directorial

Saran, known for films like Vada Chennai and K.G.F: Chapter 2, is all set to headline Ivan Thanthiran 2, the sequel to Gautham Karthik's Ivan Thanthiran (2017). R Kannan, the director of the original, is returning to helm the sequel. The film recently commenced filming.

Backed by Masala Pix, Ivan Thanthiran 2 will also star newcomer Sashank. Sindhu Priya, who has worked in Indian 3 and Iru Dhuruvam, plays the female lead. Samuthirakani will be seen as the antagonist, while Thambi Ramaiah, Jagan, and Redin Kingsley will also be seen in pivotal roles.