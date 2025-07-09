Ivan Thanthiran 2 goes on floors; Saran to headline R Kannan directorial

Saran, known for films like Vada Chennai and K.G.F: Chapter 2, is all set to headline Ivan Thanthiran 2, the sequel to Gautham Karthik's Ivan Thanthiran (2017). R Kannan, the director of the original, is returning to helm the sequel. The film recently commenced filming.
Backed by Masala Pix, Ivan Thanthiran 2 will also star newcomer Sashank. Sindhu Priya, who has worked in Indian 3 and Iru Dhuruvam, plays the female lead. Samuthirakani will be seen as the antagonist, while Thambi Ramaiah, Jagan, and Redin Kingsley will also be seen in pivotal roles.
R Kannan, an erstwhile assistant of Mani Ratnam, made his directorial debut with Jayam Kondaan. He then made films like Kanden Kadhalai, Ivan Thanthiran, and Boomerang. His Gandhari, starring Hansika Motwani, will reportedly hit theatres this month.
The original Ivan Thanthiran also starred Shraddha Srinath and RJ Balaji alongside Gautham Karthik. Set against the backdrop of a prestigious engineering college, the film exposed corruption involving a powerful minister. An excerpt from CE's review of Ivan Thanthiran reads, "Ivan Thanthiran never truly rises to becoming a solid thriller. It’s partly on account of the predictability of the narrative and partly because of the on-off nature of the seriousness of its treatment. It’s pretty short at 121 minutes, and yet there’s time for a mediocre opening song for the hero and a mandatory duet."
Ivan Thanthiran 2 will tell the story of a determined young man and the extreme measures he takes to complete his mission, a theme that the makers promise will resonate strongly with today’s youth.
The technical crew of Ivan Thanthiran 2 comprises music composer SS Thaman, cinematographer PG Muthiah, and editor M Niranjan Antony. The film will have a screenplay penned by Shyam Venkatesan and dialogues written by Siddharth Subha Venkat.