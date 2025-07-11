Dhanush-starrer 'Kuberaa' to premiere on Prime Video from July 18

NEW DELHI: The action thriller Kuberaa, starring Tamil actor Dhanush, is set to make its OTT debut on Prime Video on 18 July, the streaming platform announced on Friday.

Directed by Sekhar Kammula known for films such as Dollar Dreams, Anand, and Happy Days, Kuberaa also features Telugu superstar Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna, Jim Sarbh, and Dalip Tahil in pivotal roles.

The film was originally released in cinemas on 20 June.

Prime Video made the announcement via its official X (formerly Twitter) handle, stating:

"A simple man, and the not so simple journey of his redemption arc. #KuberaaOnPrime, July 18."