Dhanush-starrer 'Kuberaa' to premiere on Prime Video from July 18

NEW DELHI: The action thriller Kuberaa, starring Tamil actor Dhanush, is set to make its OTT debut on Prime Video on 18 July, the streaming platform announced on Friday.
Directed by Sekhar Kammula known for films such as Dollar Dreams, Anand, and Happy Days, Kuberaa also features Telugu superstar Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna, Jim Sarbh, and Dalip Tahil in pivotal roles.
The film was originally released in cinemas on 20 June.
Prime Video made the announcement via its official X (formerly Twitter) handle, stating:
"A simple man, and the not so simple journey of his redemption arc. #KuberaaOnPrime, July 18."
Set in Tirupati, Kuberaa follows Deva (played by Dhanush), a humble vagrant whose life spirals into chaos after he becomes entangled in a high-stakes conspiracy. The story intensifies when Neeraj Mithra (Jim Sarbh), a ruthless corporate tycoon, discovers a secret oil reserve and coerces disgraced ex-CBI officer Deepak Tej (Nagarjuna) into helping him take control of it.
Deepak uses Deva as a pawn in his elaborate scheme. But when Deva escapes, it sets off a deadly chain of events and a high-octane chase.
Produced by Suniel Narang and Puskur Rammohan Rao under the banners of Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations, Kuberaa was released in five languages Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam.