Singer Srinivas hits out against Hindi imposition in Tamil Nadu, defends state’s linguistic identity

Earlier this Saturday, singer Srinivas responded to an X post criticising the lack of Hindi signboards on the roads of Tamil Nadu. The post reads, "Entered Tamil Nadu border and travelled nearly 100 kilometres now, yet to see a Hindi board. Unreal consistency."

In his response, the singer vociferously defended Tamil Nadu's linguistic identity against the perceived imposition of Hindi. He quickly responded to the sarcastic post and extended a characteristic Tamil welcome, while firmly rejecting Hindi as India's link language.

"Welcome to Tamil Nadu. We are most hospitable." He also wrote what seems to essentially mean that the state nurtures those who come to it.

He continued, "Hindi can never be the link language of India. English should be like the great Lee Kuan Yew said. Our leaders should learn from him and so should people like you."

The singer's reference to Lee Kuan Yew, Singapore's first Prime Minister, points to the late statesman's perspective on language policy. Lee advocated for English as a neutral and pragmatic link language in multi-ethnic Singapore to foster unity and facilitate international communication, rather than favouring any single ethnic language. Srinivas's analogy suggests that India, with its vast linguistic diversity, would benefit from a similar approach.