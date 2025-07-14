Stunt master S Mohanraj dies during film shoot in Tamil Nadu

NAGAPATTINAM: Renowed stunt master S Mohanraj died following chest pain during a film shoot near Nagapattinam on Sunday.

The 52-year-old, a native of Poongandam in Kanchipuram district, was working on director Pa Ranjith's film Vettuvam. The crew had been shooting for the past three days at a salt pan in Vizhunthamavadi village, Nagapattinam district.

During the film shooting on Sunday, Mohanraj complained chest pain and was rushed to Government Medical College Hospital at Orathur near Nagapattinam. The doctors declared him dead upon arrival. The Keelaiyur police registered a case.