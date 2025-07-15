Kalaiyarasan's Titanic gets release date

Titanic, which stars Kalaiyarasan and Anandhi in the lead, is set to release on July 18. The film which started production in 2016, had an earlier release date of May 6, 2022, which didn't materialize.

The film which was earlier titled, Titanic - Kadhalum Kavundhu Pogum, is directed by Janakiraman, who has worked under Sudha Kongara and Balaji Mohan. Titanic, is his directorial debut, which features Balaji Mohan in a cameo appearance.

Recently, Kalaiyarasan, took to X and urged producer CV Kumar to release the film, highlighting the hard work put in by the crew of the film.