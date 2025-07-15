Kalaiyarasan's Titanic gets release date

Titanic, which stars Kalaiyarasan and Anandhi in the lead, is set to release on July 18. The film which started production in 2016, had an earlier release date of May 6, 2022, which didn't materialize.
The film which was earlier titled, Titanic - Kadhalum Kavundhu Pogum, is directed by Janakiraman, who has worked under Sudha Kongara and Balaji Mohan. Titanic, is his directorial debut, which features Balaji Mohan in a cameo appearance.
Recently, Kalaiyarasan, took to X and urged producer CV Kumar to release the film, highlighting the hard work put in by the crew of the film.
The cast of Titanic also includes Kaali Venkat, Madhumitha, Ashna Zaveri, Ragav Vijay, Chetan, and Devadarshini. Actress Gayathrie has a cameo appearance in the film.
Music for Titanic is composed by Nivas K Prasanna. It was earlier reported that actor Silambarasan TR has sung a song for the film. The rest of crew includes Ballu as the director of photography, Radhakrishnan Dhanapal and Ignatious Aswin as editors, Ram Prasad as the art director, and Sandy as the choreographer.
Notably, another film with Kalaiyarasan as lead, Trending, is also set to release on July 18.