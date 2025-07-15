Kavin joins hands with Thandatti director Ram Sangaiah for his next

Actor Kavin, who was last seen in Bloody Beggar, directed by Sivabalan Muthukumar, is all set to collaborate with director Ram Sangaiah of Thandatti-fame for his next film. The upcoming untitled film will be backed by S Lakshman Kumar and Venkatesh of Prince Pictures for the second time after Thandatti.
More details about the cast, crew and other details are yet to be announced. Prince Pictures has previously backed several acclaimed films including Singam 2, Dev, Sardar, Kaari, Run Baby Run, Lubber Pandhu and upcoming films Mr X, Mannangatti since 1960 and Sardar 2.
Thandatti, which revolves around an old woman's Thandatti (a big earring worn by elderly women), which goes missing during her funeral procession, stars Pasupathy and Rohini in the lead roles, along with Vivek Prasanna and Ammu Abhirami. Upoon release in 2023, the film received positive reviews from audiences and critics.
Meanwhile Kavin has an interesting line-up of films — Kiss, directed by actor and choreographer Sathish Krishnan where he will be starring alongside Preethi Asrani; Mask with Andrea Jeremiah, helmed by debutant Vikarnan Ashok, and Hi with Nayanthara, directed by Vishnu Edavan.