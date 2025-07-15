Rapper Vedan makes Tamil debut in Vijay Milton's film

Vijay Milton's upcoming film is all set to feature rapper Vedan in its soundtrack, announced the makers on Sunday. The rapper shot to fame again, with his song, 'Kuthanthiram', from the 2024 film, Manjummel Boys.

The director's upcoming film is touted to be a project related to his 2014 Goli Soda. The film also had a sequel Goli Soda 2, which was followed up by Goli Soda: Rising, a series which was released on JioHotstar.

Vedan had his first major his in 2020, with his song 'Voice of the Voiceless', that addressed the caste-based discrimination, marginalization, and social injustice. He has also sung for films like Nayattu, Padavettu, Kondal, Narivetta, and All We Imagine As Light.