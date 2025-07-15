Venkat Prabhu reveals deets about his next with Sivakarthikeyan

We had already reported that actor Sivakarthikeyan will next collaborate with Venkat Prabhu. The filmmaker shared further details about the film.

During his speech at the audio launch of Thalaivan Thalaivi, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen, director Pandiraj announced that filming for his next project with SK will begin in October. The film is being produced by Sathya Jyothi Films, with music composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. While the details about the plot under wraps, the film is expected to be a science-fiction.