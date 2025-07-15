Venkat Prabhu reveals deets about his next with Sivakarthikeyan

We had already reported that actor Sivakarthikeyan will next collaborate with Venkat Prabhu. The filmmaker shared further details about the film.
During his speech at the audio launch of Thalaivan Thalaivi, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen, director Pandiraj announced that filming for his next project with SK will begin in October. The film is being produced by Sathya Jyothi Films, with music composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. While the details about the plot under wraps, the film is expected to be a science-fiction.
Sivakarthikeyan made a cameo appearance in the climax scene of the director's previous film The Greatest Of All Time (GOAT), starring Vijay.
The actor was last seen in Amaran, the biopic of late Major Mukund Varadarajan in the army and his brave stint in the 44th Rashtriya Rifles battalion in Jammu and Kashmir. SK also has director AR Murugadoss's Madharasi, set for a theatrical release on September 5, and Sudha Kongara's Parasakthi, for a Pongal release next year.
Parasakthi has a star-studded ensemble with Ravi Mohan, Sreeleela and Atharvaa Murali roped in to star in crucial roles.