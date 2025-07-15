Vishal's next with director Ravi Arasu goes on floors

Following the success of Madha Gaja Raja, Vishal is gearing up for his next directed by Ravi Arasu, known for Eetti and Ayngaran. The upcoming film, tentatively titled Vishal 35 is backed by RB Choudhary's Super Good Films in their 99th production and has officially been launched on Monday with a pooja ceremony.

Sharing the news and pictures, the actor also announced that the team is starting the film's first schedule of 45 days in Chennai. The yet-to-be-titled film has Dushara Vijayan as the female lead in her first collaboration with Vishal. Details about the rest of the cast members are kept under wraps.