Vishal's next with director Ravi Arasu goes on floors

Following the success of Madha Gaja Raja, Vishal is gearing up for his next directed by Ravi Arasu, known for Eetti and Ayngaran. The upcoming film, tentatively titled Vishal 35 is backed by RB Choudhary's Super Good Films in their 99th production and has officially been launched on Monday with a pooja ceremony.
Sharing the news and pictures, the actor also announced that the team is starting the film's first schedule of 45 days in Chennai. The yet-to-be-titled film has Dushara Vijayan as the female lead in her first collaboration with Vishal. Details about the rest of the cast members are kept under wraps.
In an exclusive interview with Cinema Express, the director earlier revealed about the film’s genre, saying, “The upcoming film is a gangster drama. Both my previous directorials, Eetti and Ayngaran, were intense films. This upcoming film is also intense and is being shot on a big scale."
The film's music will be composed by GV Prakash, who is joining hands with the actor for the second time after Mark Antony. Cinematography is by Richard M Nathan and editing is handled by Srikanth NB. G Durairaj is the production designer.
Apart from this film, Vishal is also working on Thupparivalan 2. During the success meet of Madha Gaja Raja, the actor also revealed that he is working on another project with Gautham Vasudev Menon, which he is more likely to complete before the Thupparivalan sequel. He also mentioned that he will be teaming up with director Ajay Gnanamuthu for another film. Official announcements regarding these projects are awaited. Meanwhile, Dushara Vijayan was last seen in Vikram’s Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2.