Chiyaan 64: Vikram joins hands with Prem Kumar for his next

Meanwhile, Vikram's Chiyaan 63 is backed by Arun Viswa of Shanthi Talkies. This film marks Shanthi Talkies' second collaboration with Madonne after Maaveeran. No further details about the film have been announced after its initial announcement in 2024. Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2, directed by SU Arun Kumar, which was released in March this year, was critically and commercially acclaimed.

Prem Kumar's last venture Meiyazhagan, starring Karthi and Arvind Swamy too was praised widely upon its release last year. He has also finished scripting the '96 sequel. Having joined hands after successful box office hits, Prem Kumar and Vikram's collaboration has sparked curiosity and interest on social media.

Vels Film International's slate also includes Sundar C, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Vetri Maaran, Mari Selvaraj, Jude Anthany Joseph, Arunraja Kamaraja, Vignesh Raja, Chella Ayyavu, and Ganesh K Babu. YouTuber VJ Sidhu is also set to make his directorial debut under the Vels banner.