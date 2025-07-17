Darshan Interview: Sivakarthikeyan was very excited about Housemates

Actor Darshan, who won hearts with his debut performance in Kanaa, starts this conversation by saying, "I am afraid of horror films." What might seem an innocuous statement takes a different avatar when you realise that he is returning to the screens with the horror film, Housemates. The film, directed by debutant T Rajavel, is set for release on August 1. "Generally, I am scared of ghosts. I am the kind of person who likes watching horror movies but is extremely frightened. I don't usually watch a horror film alone. But after Housemates, I think I will star in more horror films."
Interestingly, Rajavel was part of the writing team of the hit horror franchise Demonte Colony. "Having served as an assistant director to Ajay Gnanamuthu in Demonte, this genre is his home turf. He had a completely clear vision of what should happen on a given day. There was not a speck of confusion in his vision and execution. His confidence made us all confident," says Darshan.
Elaborating on his previous point, Darshan says that the film also gains because Rajavel was a writer first and then a director. He adds, "I cannot confide the many surprises Rajavel has planned in the screenplay. This shows his mastery over the genre. The writing is a flourish on one side, and being able to complete whatever he wrote in 35-40 days is a different skill altogether. He runs a picture in his mind and plans the edit flow in the writing itself and asks to perform accordingly."
Darshan adds that Rajavel plans a shot as per the edit flow in his mind, but he is open to letting actors improvise. "Rajavel charts out a plan clearly, but if there is something better done by the actors, he will not say no. Of course, only if it isn't radically different from what he expected from that scene. Since I am sharing screen space with actors like Dheena and Kaali Venkat, there will be scope to make improvisations. Sometimes, we propose the improv idea before the shot, or during the filming, and Rajavel is okay with it as long as it makes the scene better."
The Housemates' cast is a mixture of experienced actors and emerging talents. Darshan, having featured in five films, says he was enjoying the best of both worlds, having to star with a contemporary like Dheena and a seasoned actor like Kaali Venkat. "I have known Dheena for years; I am well aware of the ways he throws a punch line and his impeccable timing. With him, I had fun and was in my zone. Kaali Venkat sir, on the other hand, was an intimidating presence on the sets. From Mundaasupatti to Gargi to his recent release, Madras Matinee, he has done it all. But as days went by, I got very comfortable to the point that whenever I get confused about understanding the complexity of a scene, he will explain how he would assess the same scene. This exercise helped me wrap my head around a scene."
Darshan shot to prominence after his appearance in Kanaa (2018), especially with his goofy, yet endearing, performance in the song 'Oththaiyadi Padhayila.' Having made his debut alongside Sivakarthikeyan in Rajinimurugan (2015), it wouldn't be an overstatement to call the Amaran actor Darshan's mentor and a well-wisher. Darshan mentions that Sivakarthikeyan closely monitors his work and is particularly enthusiastic about Housemates, which is presented by the star. "He was aware of Housemates right from the time the story was narrated to me. He kept tabs on it at every level of production. Not just because he is my well-wisher, but he also liked the film. Immediately after watching the film, he said he would present it. We all know the quality films he has produced and presented, and hopefully, Housemates will join the list."
Explaining the premise of Housemates, Darshan says that the film unfolds between two neighbours in an apartment. "It is not usually how a horror film will be set. The main plot point arises out of the disagreement between two neighbours. I play a character who just moves in with his wife with a lot of dreams. There is a familiar phrase: Veettai Katti Paar, Kalyanam Panni Paar. When the lead thinks that he has accomplished both, and life will be a breeze, it gets messy. The film will not have disturbing levels of horror elements, but it will blend in humour and fantasy. I have a strong feeling that Housemates will be enjoyed by families."