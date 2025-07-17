Darshan Interview: Sivakarthikeyan was very excited about Housemates

Darshan adds that Rajavel plans a shot as per the edit flow in his mind, but he is open to letting actors improvise. "Rajavel charts out a plan clearly, but if there is something better done by the actors, he will not say no. Of course, only if it isn't radically different from what he expected from that scene. Since I am sharing screen space with actors like Dheena and Kaali Venkat, there will be scope to make improvisations. Sometimes, we propose the improv idea before the shot, or during the filming, and Rajavel is okay with it as long as it makes the scene better."



The Housemates' cast is a mixture of experienced actors and emerging talents. Darshan, having featured in five films, says he was enjoying the best of both worlds, having to star with a contemporary like Dheena and a seasoned actor like Kaali Venkat. "I have known Dheena for years; I am well aware of the ways he throws a punch line and his impeccable timing. With him, I had fun and was in my zone. Kaali Venkat sir, on the other hand, was an intimidating presence on the sets. From Mundaasupatti to Gargi to his recent release, Madras Matinee, he has done it all. But as days went by, I got very comfortable to the point that whenever I get confused about understanding the complexity of a scene, he will explain how he would assess the same scene. This exercise helped me wrap my head around a scene."