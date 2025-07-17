Jiiva reunites with Black director KG Balasubramani for his 46th film

Details about the film’s title, plot, and extended cast are yet to be disclosed. Apart from Jiiva, Babloo Prithviraj is also set to feature in the upcoming film. Producer Kannan Ravi, who previously backed Raavana Kottam, is producing Jiiva 46 under the Kannan Ravi Group banner.



On the technical side, Jiiva 46 is set to have cinematography by Gokul Benoy and editing by RS Sathish Kumar.