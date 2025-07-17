Jiiva reunites with Black director KG Balasubramani for his 46th film

Actor Jiiva, who was last seen in Aghathiyaa, is all set to reunite with Black director KG Balasubramani for his next. Tentatively titled Jiiva 46, the film went on floors on Tuesday in the presence of Vishal and Jiiva’s father, RB Choudary.
Details about the film’s title, plot, and extended cast are yet to be disclosed. Apart from Jiiva, Babloo Prithviraj is also set to feature in the upcoming film. Producer Kannan Ravi, who previously backed Raavana Kottam, is producing Jiiva 46 under the Kannan Ravi Group banner.
On the technical side, Jiiva 46 is set to have cinematography by Gokul Benoy and editing by RS Sathish Kumar.
The announcement for Jiiva’s 46th outing comes days after the actor wrapped filming for his 45th film. That film, helmed by Falimy director Nithish Sahadev, is also produced by the Kannan Ravi Group. While no other details about the film have been revealed, other members of the cast include Prathana Nathan and Thambi Ramaiah.
Jiiva’s Black, which marked the directorial debut of Balasubramani, is an adaptation of the 2013 American film Coherence. Also starring Priya Bhavani Shankar, the film told the story of Vasanth and Aranya, who go on a vacation but realise they are stuck in a wormhole that changes the timeline each time they pass it. Although it hit theatres alongside Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan, the film fared well at the box office.