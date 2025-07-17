Kavin and Priyanka Mohan join hands for a new film

Think Studios announced their next film, which is set to star Kavin and Priyanka Mohan in the lead, recently. The new film, which is billed as a fantasy romantic comedy, has music producer Ofro as the composer. Ofro is widely known for producing for various hip hop artists and as the head of the Att Culture label.

Tentatively titled Kavin 09, the film is directed by Ken Royson in his feature directorial debut. Having an established career in directing music videos, Ken has collaborated with Ofro, Santhosh Narayanan, Sai Abhyankkar, Asal Kolaar, Arivu, Kelithee, and Sarah Black, amongst others. He has directed videos for 'The One' from Retro, '10000 Pax' from Jigarthanda DoubleX, 'Jorthaale' and 'Amakkalam' by Asal Kolaar, 'Kallamouni' by Arivu and Ofro, 'Boombastic' by Hip Hop Thamizha, and 'Illuminati' from Aavesham.