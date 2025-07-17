MS Bhaskar's next film from Prankster Rahul goes on floors

Actor MS Bhaskar is all set to headline YouTuber Prankstar Rahul's directorial debut. Produced by Kutti Stories Pictures, the film went on floors on Wednesday with a pooja ceremony. The yet-to-be-titled films is the first film to be produced by Kutti Story Pictures.

The actor is known for his character roles in films like Parking, Uttama Villain, and most recently in Tourist Family alongside M Sasikumar and Simran.