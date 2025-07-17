MS Bhaskar's next film from Prankster Rahul goes on floors

Actor MS Bhaskar is all set to headline YouTuber Prankstar Rahul's directorial debut. Produced by Kutti Stories Pictures, the film went on floors on Wednesday with a pooja ceremony. The yet-to-be-titled films is the first film to be produced by Kutti Story Pictures.
The actor is known for his character roles in films like Parking, Uttama Villain, and most recently in Tourist Family alongside M Sasikumar and Simran.
The yet-to-be-titled film is billed as a comedy horror with fantasy elements. Apart from the MS Bhaskar, the upcoming film also stars Smeha, Aruldoss, Munishkanth, Srinath, Shiva Aravind, Priyadarshini, Anjali Rao, and Abhinaya.
The technical crew of the film includes Ranjin Raj as the composer, Sridhar as the cinematographer, Dhivakar as the editor, Prem as the art director, and Phoenix Babu as the stunt choreographer. Bhuvanesh Chinnaswamy produces the film for Kutti Stories Productions. Metro Murali and Metro Giri are the co-producers for the film.