Prabhu Dheva and Vadivelu join forces for a new film

In an announcement that could get all the Prabhu Dheva-Vadivelu combo fans excited, the comical duo that defined 'vibe' in the 90s, even before the term came into vogue, are back together for a new project.

The announcement poster teases the look of both actors, without revealing their faces, as dressed in cowboy outfits, with the tagline, "Why Blood Same Blood". The popular line is from their 2001 collaboration Manadhai Thirudivittai.

The two actors have previously collaborated in Kaadhalan (1994), Love Birds (1995), Mr Romeo (1996), Kaathala Kaathala (1998), Manadhai Thirudivittai (2001), and Engal Anna (2004). Vadivelu has also featured in Prabhu Dheva's directorials Pokkiri (2007) and Villu (2009).