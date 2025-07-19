Bhaarath and Samyuktha Viswanathan's Mr Bhaarath wraps shoot

The production banner of Mr Bhaarath, Lokesh Kanagaraj's banner G Squad, announced a while ago that principal photography of the film has been completed. The banner also revealed that the film from writer director Niranjan, known as the host of the YouTube channel Finally, would hit theatres "soon," without specifying the specific release date. The film stars Bhaarath, the co-host of Finally, and Samyuktha Viswanathan in the lead roles. Possibly alluding to Bhaarath and Niranjan's YouTube stint, the production announcement came with the caption, "V̶i̶d̶e̶o̶ Movie will be releasing soon in theatres makkale."