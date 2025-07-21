Adhik Ravichandran to reunite with Ajith Kumar after Good Bad Ugly

Adhik Ravichandran has revealed in a recent media interaction that he has received an opportunity to collaborate with his Good Bad Ugly star Ajith Kumar again. Speaking to the Tamil Janam channel, Adhik said that it would be a different film from Good Bad Ugly, while reassuring that it would have elements to please the actor's fans. While addressing speculation about composer GV Prakash's involvement in the upcoming project, the filmmaker has added that further details about it would be officially revealed soon. GV Prakash has also offered no comment and said, "Ask about it to Adhik sir." Interestingly, the revelations have coincided with the birthday of Good Bad Ugly's producer Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers.