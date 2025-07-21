Adhik Ravichandran to reunite with Ajith Kumar after Good Bad Ugly

Adhik Ravichandran has revealed in a recent media interaction that he has received an opportunity to collaborate with his Good Bad Ugly star Ajith Kumar again. Speaking to the Tamil Janam channel, Adhik said that it would be a different film from Good Bad Ugly, while reassuring that it would have elements to please the actor's fans. While addressing speculation about composer GV Prakash's involvement in the upcoming project, the filmmaker has added that further details about it would be officially revealed soon. GV Prakash has also offered no comment and said, "Ask about it to Adhik sir." Interestingly, the revelations have coincided with the birthday of Good Bad Ugly's producer Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers.
Adhik has also addressed the popular perception that Good Bad Ugly is the winner among the battle between big productions from Tamil cinema this year. "I am delighted to hear that, but many other films have also done well," the filmmaker remarked.
Released theatrically in April this year, Good Bad Ugly reportedly minted around 250 crore from theatres across the globe. The film follows a gangster (Ajith) whose violent past catches up with him even as he leads a peaceful life. It has many references to Ajith's filmography and a set of outlandish performances. It also stars Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Das in a dual role, Simran, Prasanna, Prabhu, Priya Prakash Varrier, Tinnu Anand, and Jackie Shroff, among others. One of the highlights of the film is GV Prakash's lively and high-spirited music, including a background score reminiscent of Adhik's previous film Mark Antony.
Good Bad Ugly is only Adhik Ravichandran's fifth film as a director. He is also known for Mark Antony, starring SJ Suriyah, Ritu Varma, Sunil and Vishal, among others.