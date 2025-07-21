Preethi Asrani to star in SJ Suryah's Killer, film's first look out

Earlier this Saturday, SJ Suryah, the actor, writer, director and producer of the upcoming film Killer, shared two images that offer a first look at its characters. One of the images confirms that Preethi Asrani is also part of the film's cast. One image shows Suryah clad in all black and wielding a gun, whereas the other sees him holding a pistol and carrying Preethi's character on his shoulder.
Besides starring in it, SJ Suryah is directing the film with his own screenplay and dialogues. It marks Suryah's return to directing after 2015's Isai. It reunites him with composer AR Rahman after multiple projects, including 2005's Anbe Aaruyire.
Killer is described as a pan-Indian thriller with a blend of action, comedy, and romance. Suryah himself has revealed that it would be like a blend of his directorial Kushi, the 2000 film starring Vijay and Jyotika, and a James Bond film. The film is produced by Sree Gokulam Movies, marking its debut in Tamil cinema, in association with Suryah's Angel Studios.
Killer has been in production since the end of June. According to reports, the film would be shot in India and abroad. It will be released in five languages: Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.
Besides Killer, SJ Suryah's upcoming films include Love Insurance Kompany, with director Vignesh Shivan and actor Pradeep Ranganathan, and Sardar 2 alongside Karthi.