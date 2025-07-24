Dharan Kumar: Even kids have caught on to Chi Pae Thu

Composer Dharan Kumar has dabbled in multiple genres of music throughout his career, but he is mostly known for his melodies, such as ‘Unnai Kandane’ from Parijatham, ‘Poove Poove’ from Siddhu +2, and ‘Siru Thoduthalile’ from Laadam. He intended even his latest independent single, a dance number titled ‘Chi Pae Thu’, as a melody with some rap portions, but it underwent quite the transformation. "Initially, we thought of having a nice melody to the song and bringing a small portion of rap to it. I was planning to lend my vocals to the song, get a proper lyricist, and introduce a rapper who would just do their rap portion alone. But Vaaheesan, a Sri Lankan rapper, came on board. That is where we got these commercial lyrics, like, ettana, engana, pathana… Even the title came as a result of the rapper being involved. Anyone can relate to the title because it is a common part of conversations in Tamil Nadu. I like the fact that even the kids have caught on to it. So it became a mix of both a fun commercial song and a melodic love track,” says Dharan about his latest hit.