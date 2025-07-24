GV Prakash and Abbas to lead new film helmed by debutant Maria Raja Elenchezhian

GV Prakash will be seen as a lead alongside Abbas in the directorial debut of Maria Raja Elenchezhian, an erstwhile assistant of Pradeep Ranganathan. The yet-to-be-titled film also stars Sri Gouri Priya of Lover fame. The film marks the debut production venture of Beyond Pictures.
While the makers are still keeping the film's premise under wraps, director Maria says the film is a family comedy entertainer. "In terms of the film's genre, it will be similar to the genres of Love Today and Dragon," he explains.
The upcoming film marks the comeback of Abbas, who was last seen in Pachakkallam in 2015. On choosing Abbas for the film, director Maria reveals, "We were looking for the right fit for the character, and Abbas sir seemed apt for it. I hope this role ends up as a good comeback for him. He looks extremely different and fresh in this role."
While the title will be announced by the makers on a later date, director Maria says, "The title is the name of GV Prakash's character in the film." When asked about choosing GV Prakash to play the protagonist, he shares, "It has been a while since he played such a character in a comedy zone. I want the same energy that GV Prakash brought to Trisha Illana Nayanthara to this film."
GV Prakash and Gouri Priya will be seen as a pair in the film. "Gouri will be seen in a completely different character, completely contrasting to the character she portrayed in Lover. She will be seen in a bubbly persona, and this character will give a lot of scope for performance," says Maria.
On what to expect from this untitled film, Maria says that the meter would be similar to that of Pradeep Ranganathan's. "I was a part of Love Today's core writing team and have worked with Pradeep in other films as well. So I carry a bit of his comedic meter and timing. You can expect that type of comedy in this upcoming film."
Produced by Jayavardhanan and co-produced by Jaikanth Suresh, the film is currently in the second schedule of shooting. The filmmaker shares that the film's shoot is scheduled to wrap up in August. Geetha Kailasam and George Maryan are also a part of the film's cast.
The upcoming film will have music by Justin Prabhakaran, cinematography by Madhan Christopher, editing by Selva RK, art direction by Kumar Gangappan, and costume design by Praveen Raja.