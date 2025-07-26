Kamal Haasan praises Fahadh Faasil’s ‘Maareesan’ as 'inventive, spirited cinema'

Fahadh Faasil, known for his range and nuanced performances, has once again caught the attention of cinephiles with his latest release Maareesan, which hit cinemas on 25 July 2025. Directed by Sudheesh Shankar, the film also features veteran comedian Vadivelu in a pivotal role, marking their second on-screen collaboration after Maamannan.

Among the many who were impressed by the film is none other than Universal Hero Kamal Haasan. Taking to X, the actor shared his admiration for the film, writing:

"Watched Maareesan – a film that dances effortlessly between wit and depth, leaving me laughing, thinking, and admiring its craft. Had a wonderful conversation with the team to congratulate them on this delightful creation."

He further praised the film’s layered storytelling, stating, “Beneath its humour lies a socially conscious lens on human emotion and a keen gaze at the darker shadows of our society. The kind of inventive, spirited cinema I naturally gravitate towards – both as viewer and creator.”