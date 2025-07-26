Kamal Haasan praises Fahadh Faasil’s ‘Maareesan’ as 'inventive, spirited cinema'

Fahadh Faasil, known for his range and nuanced performances, has once again caught the attention of cinephiles with his latest release Maareesan, which hit cinemas on 25 July 2025. Directed by Sudheesh Shankar, the film also features veteran comedian Vadivelu in a pivotal role, marking their second on-screen collaboration after Maamannan.
Among the many who were impressed by the film is none other than Universal Hero Kamal Haasan. Taking to X, the actor shared his admiration for the film, writing:
"Watched Maareesan – a film that dances effortlessly between wit and depth, leaving me laughing, thinking, and admiring its craft. Had a wonderful conversation with the team to congratulate them on this delightful creation."
He further praised the film’s layered storytelling, stating, “Beneath its humour lies a socially conscious lens on human emotion and a keen gaze at the darker shadows of our society. The kind of inventive, spirited cinema I naturally gravitate towards – both as viewer and creator.”
With music composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja and cinematography by Kalaiselvan Sivaji, Maareesan tells the tale of Dhaya (Fahadh), a cunning thief who embarks on a journey with Velayudham (Vadivelu), a man battling Alzheimer’s, with the intention of robbing him. What unfolds is a poignant and darkly humorous exploration of morality and memory.
In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Fahadh opened up about his bond with Kamal Haasan, describing their conversations as light-hearted and entirely detached from cinema. “When we meet, we just crack jokes for hours. It’s nothing to do with films,” he said, recalling how he once rang the actor for advice on filming a particular scene.
Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan’s most recent outing, Thug Life, directed by the legendary Mani Ratnam, failed to meet box office expectations and is now streaming on Netflix. Despite its star-studded team, the film was widely considered a disappointment.
With Maareesan, however, Fahadh seems to have struck a chord once again, delivering a film that blends wit, social commentary, and emotional depth, earning praise from even the most seasoned legends of Indian cinema.