Lokesh Kanagaraj reveals shelved plan to unite Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan on screen

Filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj is currently promoting his upcoming film Coolie with Rajinikanth. In a recent interview, he revealed that the cinematic universe he is building initially began as an ambitious project aimed at bringing legends Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan together in one film.

Speaking to Gobinath in a recent interview, the Vikram director shared that the plan was for Rajinikanth to star and Kamal Haasan to produce the film. However, the pandemic disrupted the project before it could take off.

Reflecting on the idea, Lokesh said he does not intend to push for it anymore. “While I may be in a position where I can initiate such a project, I don't want to. I already tried once, and it didn’t materialise. This is something that should happen naturally if the two legends decide to talk to each other for just 30 minutes,” he said.

He added that the two actors, who have shared a deep friendship for decades, remain in regular contact and are present for each other during significant moments. “I am nobody to initiate this. But if they decide to collaborate and call me, I will drop everything and go. The decision must come from them,” he said.

Lokesh also acknowledged the challenges such a project would pose. “If Rajini sir and Kamal sir agree to work together, the cast and crew would come with salaries of great magnitude. Figuring out a story that fits both their iconic images would be a Himalayan task. I am ready for it, but it has to come from them,” he concluded.

Lokesh Kanagaraj, who has established himself to be a die-hard fan of Kamal Haasan, directed Vikram with the actor in 2022. While Vikram is a part of the filmmaker's LCU, or Lokesh Cinematic Universe, Coolie will not be, eliminating any chance of future onscreen collaboration between Kamal Haasan's Vikram and Rajinikanth's Deva.

Apart from Rajinikanth, Coolie also stars Upendra, Nagarjuna, Sathyaraj, and Soubin Shahir. The film also marks a special cameo by Aamir Khan, alongside actors Reba Monica John and Junior MGR in pivotal roles. Produced by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner, the film is slated to hit theatres on August 14.