'Ayya': Cheran announces biopic on PMK founder S Ramadoss

Tamil filmmaker Cheran on Friday announced Ayya, a biopic on Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder S Ramadoss. Announced on Ramadoss’ 87th birthday, the film has actor Aari Arujunan playing the politician.

Cheran unveiled first-look posters on his X handle. The posters feature Aari as Ramadoss, orating to his followers. The tagline reads, ‘The Lion of Tamil Nadu.’

The posters hint that the film will touch upon the 1987 Vanniyar reservation agitation spearheaded by Ramadoss, which forced the DMK government led by M. Karunanidhi to create a ‘most backwards’ quota with 20 per cent reservation in education and employment in 1989.