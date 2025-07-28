Director Gowthaman Ganapathy: There is humanity even behind the people with hardened occupations

One of the standout characters in this ensemble is undoubtedly veteran actor-filmmaker Lal, who plays a police officer in this high-stakes world of crime. He is shown to be someone who has avoided conflict throughout his life as a police officer and has remained someone completely comfortable on the sidelines. Explaining the rationale behind writing such a character in a world that is bloody and violent, Gowthaman explains, “He is very stubborn, and that is one of the reasons he survived. He believes in doing the right thing, but he also understands the reality of surviving in this world.” He adds, “Lal’s character is someone who is six months away from a well-deserved and cushy retirement, but his world comes crashing down when he gets trapped in a conspiracy. Tharshan's character tries to help him out of this predicament."