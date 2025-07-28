GV Prakash-Sarath Kumar’s Adangathey gets release date

GV Prakash’s next outing, Adangathey, a political thriller co-starring Sarath Kumar, has locked its release date. The makers announced on Sunday that the film will hit theatres on August 27, coinciding with the Ganesh Chathurthi holiday. The film was announced nearly 7 years ago.
Directed by Shanmugam Muthusamy and produced by MS Saravanan under Sri Green Productions, the film features GV Prakash in dual roles—as the lead actor and the music composer. The story, set against a socio-political backdrop, revolves around a two-wheeler mechanic (played by GV Prakash) whose life intersects with that of a political leader (played by Sarath Kumar).
In an earlier conversation with Cinema Express, director Shanmugam described Adangathey as a “political thriller” and said he chose the mid-year window for release, keeping in mind “the film’s genre and Tamil Nadu politics, which will heat up ahead of the 2026 State Assembly Elections.” He also noted that the narrative spans from Trichy to Kasi.
The film will also feature Mandira Bedi, Surabhi, Yogi Babu, and Thambi Ramaiah in key roles, with a guest appearance by filmmaker-turned-politician Seeman. According to the makers, Adangathey is designed to address contemporary politics “in a lively manner.”
The technical team includes cinematographer PK Varma, editor D Sivanandeeswaran, art director AR Mohan, and stunt choreographer Rajasekhar.
Meanwhile, GV Prakash currently awaits the release of Blackmail, helmed by Mu Maaran. He stars alongside Srikanth, Teju Ashwini, and Bindu Madhavi in this film, which is set to hit theatres August 1. The actor also has Idimuzhakkam, 13, and Mental Manadhil in the pipeline.