Rajinikanth’s ‘Coolie’ trailer to drop on August 2; makers unveil star-studded poster

CHENNAI: The makers of Coolie, starring Rajinikanth, have announced that the film’s highly anticipated trailer will be released on Saturday, 2 August. Alongside the announcement, a striking new poster featuring the ensemble cast was unveiled, further building excitement among fans.
Taking to social media, Sun Pictures confirmed the trailer drop with the caption: “The wait is over! The highly anticipated #Coolie Trailer from August 2. #Coolie releasing worldwide August 14th.”
The poster showcases all the lead actors, including Rajinikanth, Aamir Khan, Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, and Sathyaraj.
To celebrate the trailer release, a grand pre-release event is scheduled for the same day at Chennai’s Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium. “Are you ready for the Super Speech? #CoolieUnleashed A visual spectacle awaits on August 2nd!” the makers teased.
Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Sun Pictures, Coolie is a Tamil-language action thriller, marking Rajinikanth’s return to the big screen with a high-octane ensemble. The film also brings Rajinikanth and Aamir Khan together for the first time in nearly three decades since their 1995 film Aatank Hi Aatank. Aamir plays the character ‘Dahaa’, whose rugged first-look poster was revealed earlier this month.
The soundtrack, composed by Anirudh Ravichander, has already made waves with tracks like Monica, Chikitu, and PowerHouse.
Coolie is set to release in cinemas worldwide on 14 August, clashing with the much-awaited War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR.