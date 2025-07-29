Rajinikanth’s ‘Coolie’ trailer to drop on August 2; makers unveil star-studded poster

CHENNAI: The makers of Coolie, starring Rajinikanth, have announced that the film’s highly anticipated trailer will be released on Saturday, 2 August. Alongside the announcement, a striking new poster featuring the ensemble cast was unveiled, further building excitement among fans.

Taking to social media, Sun Pictures confirmed the trailer drop with the caption: “The wait is over! The highly anticipated #Coolie Trailer from August 2. #Coolie releasing worldwide August 14th.”

The poster showcases all the lead actors, including Rajinikanth, Aamir Khan, Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, and Sathyaraj.

To celebrate the trailer release, a grand pre-release event is scheduled for the same day at Chennai’s Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium. “Are you ready for the Super Speech? #CoolieUnleashed A visual spectacle awaits on August 2nd!” the makers teased.